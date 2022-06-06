Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Receives $13.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.81.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IVPAF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS IVPAF traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,566. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

