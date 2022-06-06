Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Gap Down to $70.32

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.32, but opened at $68.78. Jack in the Box shares last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 180 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.98.

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.81 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $3,803,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $98,706,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

