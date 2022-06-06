Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) PT Raised to C$39.00

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Jamieson Wellness from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$44.28.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$37.83 on Thursday. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.02 and a twelve month high of C$41.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

