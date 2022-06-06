JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 868,975 shares.The stock last traded at $26.45 and had previously closed at $25.59.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded JBG SMITH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -187.50%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, Director Alan S. Forman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.32 per share, with a total value of $121,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:JBGS)

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.