JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$66.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.93 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JFrog from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,625. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.89.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,074 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in JFrog by 2,303.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in JFrog by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

