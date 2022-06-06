JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price Down 3.8%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. 2,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 815,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JFrog from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $373,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,949 shares of company stock worth $1,470,074 in the last three months. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in JFrog by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of JFrog by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of JFrog by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 68,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

