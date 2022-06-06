Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

JFIN stock opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $95.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.60 million. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 283.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Jiayin Group by 33.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group (Get Rating)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also provides referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jiayin Group (JFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.