JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) versus Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Critical Contrast

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Shoals Technologies Group and JinkoSolar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 JinkoSolar 1 2 3 0 2.33

Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.92, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $49.53, suggesting a potential downside of 25.13%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than JinkoSolar.

Profitability

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shoals Technologies Group 3.33% -179.10% 6.30% JinkoSolar 1.11% 3.22% 0.75%

Volatility & Risk

Shoals Technologies Group has a beta of 2.6, indicating that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JinkoSolar has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shoals Technologies Group and JinkoSolar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shoals Technologies Group $213.91 million 14.23 $2.35 million $0.05 364.00 JinkoSolar $6.41 billion 0.50 $113.14 million $0.88 75.17

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. JinkoSolar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shoals Technologies Group beats JinkoSolar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices. The company also sells EV Charging solutions for public and fleet electric vehicle charging stations; and EBOS systems. It sells its products principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects and install electric vehicle charging stations. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators; and utility, commercial, and residential customers under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment manufacturer basis. As of March 31, 2022, it had an integrated annual capacity of 40 gigawatt (GW) for mono wafers; 40.0 GW for solar cells; and 50.0 GW for solar modules. The company has operations in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

