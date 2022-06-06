JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Shares of HAE opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.14.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,298 shares of company stock valued at $368,670 over the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.