Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.78 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report $6.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.75 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $6.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $25.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.52 billion to $25.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.78 billion to $27.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,163. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

