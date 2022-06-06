Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

JNCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Jounce Therapeutics stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,458. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.15. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

Jounce Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JNCE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

