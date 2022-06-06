JUST Market Capitalization Hits $319.81 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. JUST has a total market capitalization of $319.81 million and $38.75 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 115.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.74 or 0.00778887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.62 or 0.00417628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000266 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST launched on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars.

