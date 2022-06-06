Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Position Increased by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 128.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 169,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 178,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter.

KYN stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $9.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

