KBR (NYSE:KBR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KBR’s first-quarter 2022 earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Earnings and revenues grew 29% and 17% year over year, respectively, given Government Solutions organic growth (up 21%), acquisitions and solid project execution. Its upbeat view for 2022 revenues, adjusted earnings per share, operating cash flow and adjusted operating cash flow is also encouraging. KBR’s determination to reduce emissions, product diversification, energy efficiency, and more sustainable technologies and solutions are encouraging. KBR’s solid backlog level (including award options) of $18.55 billion (as of Mar 31, 2022) highlights its underlying strength. Shares of KBR have outperformed the industry year to date. However, lower contribution from STS unit and uncertainty in the global market are concerning.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -67.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 23.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that KBR will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.00%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the first quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in KBR by 9,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the first quarter worth about $68,000.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

