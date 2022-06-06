KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 5th. Over the last week, KickToken has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $586,089.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,153.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001606 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,454,181 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

