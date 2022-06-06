Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.07. 32,029 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,124,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

