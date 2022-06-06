Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $4.43 on Wednesday, reaching $236.43. 2,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,620. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $525,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,450,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after acquiring an additional 175,569 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,434,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

