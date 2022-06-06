Kleros Tops 1-Day Volume of $502,579.00 (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and approximately $502,579.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 625,689,294 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

