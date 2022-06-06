Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $660.00

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.35) and last traded at GBX 660 ($8.35), with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.10).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 425 ($5.38) to GBX 620 ($7.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 290.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 572.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 417.17.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

