Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $69.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRUS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The company had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,492. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

