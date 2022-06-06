LABS Group Market Cap Tops $2.65 Million (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $232,975.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 232.9% against the dollar and now trades at $662.84 or 0.02214603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00433954 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000272 BTC.

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

