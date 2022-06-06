Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $738,000 Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.33. 19,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,984. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.88. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.73.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.