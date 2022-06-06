Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $9.19 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Seagen makes up approximately 4.4% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seagen by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 807,977 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Seagen by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,586,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,344,000 after acquiring an additional 615,925 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,840,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,839,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.75. 8,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,172. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.08.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $272,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,125,779.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,457 shares of company stock worth $7,335,312 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

