Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Sells 154 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 14.5% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $30,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $3,550,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPL traded up $7.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,685.00. 621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,684.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,426.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,278.02.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $23.00 per share. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

