Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Sells 47,520 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,520 shares during the quarter. Alteryx makes up approximately 0.6% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alteryx by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Alteryx by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.
Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
