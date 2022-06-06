Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $473.30. 54,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,888. The stock has a market cap of $209.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

