Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,591 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 0.8% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.13. 2,032,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

