Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.74.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $247.82. The stock had a trading volume of 35,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

