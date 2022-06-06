Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.36. 409,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,260,879. The company has a market cap of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $54,798.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock valued at $962,808 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

