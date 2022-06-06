Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises about 1.2% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 157,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. 2,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,035. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $25.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

