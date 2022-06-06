Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Invests $6.05 Million in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,000. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 116,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 78,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of DIVO stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.86. 312,836 shares of the stock traded hands. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.