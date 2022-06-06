Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 60,590 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,633,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,670,000 after buying an additional 4,736,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,024,000 after buying an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,023,000 after purchasing an additional 607,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $48.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,911. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

