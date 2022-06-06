Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 35,456 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 372.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.84. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

