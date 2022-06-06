Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.67 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,925,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 415,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,385,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 374,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.71. 48,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,239. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average is $223.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

