Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $27.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $27,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,374,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,290,820. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

