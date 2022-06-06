Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.91 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $227.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,191. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average is $244.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $209.78 and a 52-week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

