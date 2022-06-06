Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $5.44 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,855 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,564. The company has a market cap of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

