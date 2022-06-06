Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $9.14 Million in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 176,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for 0.7% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 299,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 303,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,731,000 after buying an additional 154,537 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,659. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

