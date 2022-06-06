Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 17,022 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 222.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,022 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after acquiring an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $43,986,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 299,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,198,000 after acquiring an additional 177,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.77. 172,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,550,257. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

