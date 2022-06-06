Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,728 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $108.23. 214,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,823,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average of $137.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

