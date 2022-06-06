Laurion Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 552,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $10,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $1,330,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $6.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.15. 698,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.00. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $23.56.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

