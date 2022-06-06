Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Position in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AnaptysBio by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

ANAB stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. 8,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,597. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $562.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.28.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 143.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.44%. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 668,237 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $14,453,966.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,521,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,679,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AnaptysBio (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.