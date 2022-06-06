Laurion Capital Management LP Has $102.94 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,557 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 1.0% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of American International Group worth $102,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in American International Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in American International Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

AIG stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. 69,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.12.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

