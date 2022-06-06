Laurion Capital Management LP Has $266.79 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 178.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475,076 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for about 2.7% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $266,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.36.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.68. The company had a trading volume of 37,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,312,463. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200-day moving average of $121.95. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

