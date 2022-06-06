Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 31,559 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,559 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of Lincoln National worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.71. 11,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.51.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

