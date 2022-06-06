Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 49,840 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,840 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Crocs worth $37,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1,545.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.39. 22,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,702. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.25.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 2,962 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $199,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,316. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.10.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

