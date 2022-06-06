Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,140,000. Weave Communications comprises approximately 7.9% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.45% of Weave Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEAV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEAV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.22.

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $5.66. 13,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,793. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $197,579.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,386,931 shares in the company, valued at $36,565,308.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock worth $603,248 over the last three months. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

