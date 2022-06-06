Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.1% of Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% in the third quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 160,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,257. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average of $173.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

