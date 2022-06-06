Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $264,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 313,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

