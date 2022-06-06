Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $306.62. 3,277,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,290,820. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $280.21 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.58 and a 200 day moving average of $352.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.